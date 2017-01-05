Wendl, Arlt lead German sweep in luge doubles for Euro title

KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt led a German sweep for the European luge title and their second World Cup doubles win of the season on Thursday.

Wendl and Arlt were second behind World Cup leaders Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken after the first run but fastest in the second to win by seven hundredths of a second with a combined time of 1 minute, 41.575 seconds.

Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm were third, 0.782 behind, ahead of Austrian pair Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller.

Eggert and Benecken lead the overall standings after seven of 12 races with 655 points. Wendl and Arlt are next with 567 points.

The women’s singles was scheduled for later Thursday.