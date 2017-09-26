Wendy Williams denies husband cheating

Wendy Williams, 53, is apparently denying reports that her husband Kevin Hunter, 46, has been having an affair with 32-year-old massage therapist Sharina Hudson.

“One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend but there is no ‘there’ there,” Ronn Torossian, a rep for the talk-show host told Page Six in an unusual statement.

DailyMail.com reported that Hunter and Hudson have been hooking up for a decade, and that Hunter moved her into a $765,000 home just miles away from the pad he shares with Williams and their son Kevin Jr. “They go to the gym together. They go out to restaurants together as if they’re a normal couple. But then he goes home to Wendy . . . He’s living a double life.”

Williams is expected to address the drama on her show on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post