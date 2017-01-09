Wentz Named Finalist For Rookie Honor

After one of the most prolific seasons by any rookie quarterback in NFL history, Carson Wentz has been named a finalist for the NFL Rookie of the Year Award.

The best part is that the winner is determined by a fan vote. Click here to help Wentz come away with the honor. The poll is open through Thursday, January 26 and the victor will be announced at the NFL Honors show on February 4, the night before Super Bowl LI.

Wentz was named the NFL Rookie of the Week three times in the first five weeks of the season, and he was also the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month for September.

The No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft completed 379 passes, which set a new franchise record as well as the NFL rookie mark. Some of the other team rookie records Wentz broke include passing yards (3,782), completion percentage (62.4) and passing touchdowns (16).

Wentz also opened his career with 134 consecutive pass attempts without an interception, the third-longest streak to begin a career in NFL history.