Wentz Progress Equals Bright Future

The 2016 season is, and always was, about the development of quarterback Carson Wentz

“Carson is the leader of this team. As he goes, we go.”

That’s really the theme of this offseason ahead: What can the Eagles do to make Carson Wentz play his very best football? How do they improve in every phase and at every level of the offense? What can the Eagles do on defense to become more of a get-off-the-field unit?

Those are just some of the questions that will be asked in the months to come, and we’ll find out the answers when free agency begins in March and the draft opens in Philadelphia in the spring. There are a lot of uncertainties, for sure, but one thing is absolute: Wentz is entrenched for years to come.

“We had a really crazy year,” Jenkins said, “but every time you looked over at Carson he was the same. He was poised and professional. He was always prepared and ready to play his best football. Everyone in this locker room wondered how it would play out. Would he be ready? We saw right away that he was, and I know we have special things ahead with him as our quarterback.”

Wentz was generally efficient with his throws on Sunday, but one number stands out: His long completion was just 20 yards. That was consistent with much of the season. The Eagles lacked big plays down the field and that is something they will seek to improve for 2017. Getting more “chunk” plays is paramount for this offense.

“I know I loved every minute of the season. I love this game and it was a lot of fun for me to get out there and play and learn,” Wentz said. “We have a great group of guys and coaches. It’s going to be exciting to keep growing together and seeing what we can accomplish.”

Everyone believes in what the future can be, but let’s understand that the Eagles know how much work needs to be done. Everyone knows that the Eagles must be on point in this offseason with their personnel moves. They have to be outstanding and efficient. They have to keep Wentz’s well-being in mind.

They need to give him help on both sides of the football.

No question it is disappointing to be 7-9 and out of the playoffs. The Eagles lost too many close games because they made too many mistakes, because they failed too many times in the red zone, because they led the league in pre-snap penalties and because the defense gave up too many big plays.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that the Eagles have a franchise quarterback who is only going to improve. Wentz is who the Eagles are building around, and they have a lot to work with in such a talented, driven, intelligent and humble quarterback.