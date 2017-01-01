Were the Pacers making fun of Mariah Carey&#039;s New Yearâ€™s Eve lip sync debacle?

The Indiana Pacers kicked off 2017 by giving us a humorous reminder of one of 2016’s most memorable gaffes. A day after Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance was marred by technical difficulties, the Pacers decided to have “Lip Sync Cam”, spotlighting fans as they attempted to sign “Emotions” – one of Carey’s numerous hits.

Is it just a coincidence that “Emotions” was one of the songs Carey attempted to perform Saturday night? Probably not but funny nonetheless.

