The Indiana Pacers kicked off 2017 by giving us a humorous reminder of one of 2016’s most memorable gaffes. A day after Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance was marred by technical difficulties, the Pacers decided to have “Lip Sync Cam”, spotlighting fans as they attempted to sign “Emotions” – one of Carey’s numerous hits.

The @Pacers and @SportsVanessa just did the Mariah Carey Lip Sync cam and our whole section is 😂😂😂 #PacersGameNight #MariahCarey pic.twitter.com/0pBg4DPYQZ — Jimmy Larrabee (@JBuzz715) January 2, 2017

Is it just a coincidence that “Emotions” was one of the songs Carey attempted to perform Saturday night? Probably not but funny nonetheless.