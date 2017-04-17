Werenski takes a puck to the face, ruled out for playoffs

Zach Werenski takes a puck to the face in the second period of the Blue Jackets’ loss to the Penguins in Game 3.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos Jensen says Indians pitching staff needs to find ways to get out of innings Arroyo: ‘It was a victory just get to get out there’ Price after Arroyo’s start: ‘I anticipate he’ll be more crisp next time out’ Welsh: Arroyo working on shaking the rust off Seth Jones was pleased with Blue Jackets rookie Gabriel Carlsson Gabriel Carlsson enjoyed his NHL debut More FOX Sports Ohio Videos