Wesley Bryan wins first PGA Tour event at RBC Heritage

PGA Tour rookie Wesley Bryan won his first career event Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links, winning in his home state of South Carolina by one stroke over Luke Donald.

Bryan, who played on the Web.com Tour last season, posted a 4-under par round of 67 on Sunday, the lowest score outside of Matt Kuchar’s phenomenal 64.

Bryan dropped a shot at the par-4 third, but responded with four consecutive birdies. Bryan grabbed a share of the lead at the 13th with a birdie three.

Bryan carded another bogey at 15, and went bogey-free over his final 11 holes. He tapped in for par at the 18th to take the lead in the clubhouse, and with all of the players in the final groups struggling, it was enough to capture his first title.