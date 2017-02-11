West Ham FPL Prospects for 2017

West Ham have not been a viable fantasy premier league option for a while.

Even the most ardent Hammers fan would have struggled to justify including any of our stars over Christmas, as performances and results took a turn for the worse. However, after winning 3 of their last 4 matches, scoring 9 goals in the process (Dimitri who?) and with an excellent fixture list, many FPL managers are looking at the Hammers for options. Here are our picks for the best options for you FPL team from Bilic’s ranks.

Andy Carroll (6.3m)

Every West Ham fan can tell you about Andy Carroll’s injury problems. The big striker has missed more matches than he has played since joining in 2012, and as I write this he is a doubt for the weekend.

However, in that time he has a strike rate of approximately 1 in 3, and he is looking dangerous with 4 goals in his last 4 matches! We have dead ball specialists and excellent crossers of the ball in Snodgrass, Lanzini and Cresswell, so Carroll will not be short of ammunition, provided he can remain fit.

Michail Antonio (7.0m)

Antonio offers one of the most prized assets in FPL; a player playing out of position (OOP). He is listed as a midfielder in the game, but in recent weeks he has played up front as partner to Carroll.

His incredible work rate does mean he will drop deeper than Carroll in an attempt to link up the midfield and the attack, and he will work the channels to create opportunities for the team. In spite of all this, he is still an excellent option, and far more reliable than Andy Carroll!

Robert Snodgrass (5.8m)

One of two signings brought in to bolster the West Ham ranks over January, Snodgrass is an excellent acquisition for the club and an enticing FPL prospect. He managed 7 goals and 3 assists for Hull while they were fighting a relegation battle, so he could do even more damage alongside the likes of Antonio and Carroll.

He will probably be on free kicks and corners now we’ve booted out the traitor, which is an added bonus for FPL as it increases his potential for assists. Especially in a team containing the twin aerial threat of Carroll and Antonio!

The West Ham Defence; To Buy or Not To Buy?

More from Green Street Hammers – West Ham

It’s fair to say that West Ham’s defence has had a season to forget so far. We have only managed 6 clean sheets, and how we didn’t concede against Hull and Burnley is a mystery that nobody will ever solve.

There are promising signs; the signing of Jose Fonte shows that Bilic is looking to rectify the problem and the return of Kouyate should give the defence more protection, or allow a return to the 3-5-2 formation that has worked in the past.

However, it’s not worth it just yet as we still need to fix some teething problems before we can claim to have a solid defence. In the next couple of weeks we could prove that we have created a better defensive unit, and then the likes of Cresswell (5.2m) and Fonte (5.3m) would be sensible, if slightly pricey, FPL assets. But if we continue to make basic errors at the back and give away chances then its just not worth it.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!