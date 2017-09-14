West Salisbury Elementary School construction on time

According to Wicomico County Public School officials, construction of the new replacement of the West Salisbury Elementary School is on schedule and on budget. If all continues according to plan, the $28 million school will open in time for the 2018-19 school year. The new building is double the size of the old West Salisbury building that was over 50 years old. It will be home to 350 students, and will feature classrooms with interactive whiteboards, a combination cafeteria/gymnasium combo, and rely on geo-thermal heating.