Westbrook gets 15th triple-double, Thunder top Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Russell Westbrook got his 15th triple-double of the season by the midpoint of the third quarter, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Miami Heat 106-94 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to four games.

Westbrook finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists. He was two rebounds shy of the triple-double at halftime, and now has six before the end of third quarters this season.

Enes Kanter scored 19 and Steven Adams added 15 — including a highlight-reel dunk in the first half — for the Thunder.

Josh Richardson tied a career high with 22 points for the Heat. James Johnson scored 16 and Tyler Johnson added 15, both off the bench, for Miami.

The Heat were without point guard Goran Dragic, sidelined by back spasms.

Oklahoma City dominated in the paint, outscoring Miami 58-32. And Westbrook simply controlled play, making 11 of 22 shots from the field and then scoring 11 points in the fourth to help the Thunder close out the win.

“They see the numbers and what he does in games. They don’t get a chance to see behind the scenes,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “The one thing I admire about him is he practices every single day. He has great energy every single day. He comes to every shootaround and he practices. He puts the time in and that’s the reason why he’s as successful as he is.”

TIP-INS

Thunder: Oklahoma City improved to 12-3 this season and 45-7 all-time when Westbrook has a triple-double. … Westbrook had four assists and three rebounds in the first 11:59 — matching the Heat totals in that same span. … Victor Oladipo missed his eighth game with a right wrist sprain. … Donovan got big hugs both pregame and postgame from Heat forward Udonis Haslem, who played for him at Florida.

Heat: Josh McRoberts (stress fracture in left foot) is out indefinitely, the team announced Tuesday. McRoberts said he will be back this season. … In tribute to George Michael, the singer who died on Christmas, the Heat played a number of hits during stoppages in play. … Actor and comedian Chris Rock sat courtside, as did Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi.

AGAINST MIAMI

Westbrook became the sixth opposing player to visit Miami and post a triple-double, joining Clyde Drexler, Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson, Andre Miller and Rajon Rondo. (Pippen and Rondo did it in playoff games.) He also became the third player to record multiple triple-doubles against Miami. Jason Kidd and Rondo are the others, both with three such outings. Westbrook’s other one against Miami was Jan. 17.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Visit Memphis on Thursday, wrapping up a two-game trip.

Heat: Visit Charlotte on Thursday, the start of a road back-to-back that continues in Boston.