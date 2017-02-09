Westbrook scores 26th triple-double, Thunder tune up for Warriors with win over Cavs

There was plenty of pregame talk that the Cleveland Cavaliers would rest their Big Three on Thursday night at Oklahoma City, but when the nationally-televised game tipped off, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love all were in the lineup.

Didn’t matter, though, as Russell Westbrook recorded his 26th triple-double of the season and the Thunder halted the Cavs’ four-game winning streak, 118-109.

Westbrook had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in tuning up for Saturday’s showdown with Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors. It’ll be the first time Durant plays in OKC since joining the Warriors, but the third time the teams have played this season, with the Warriors winning the first two easily.

Irving had 28 points and James 18 in 40 minutes for the Cavs. Newly signed forward Derrick Williams had 12 points in 22 minutes.

