OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists for his 17th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 121-106 on Saturday night.

Westbrook made seven 3-pointers after hitting a career-high eight Thursday at Houston, and matched his season high in rebounds in the 54th triple-double of his career. The Thunder improved to 32-3 the past two seasons when Westbrook gets a triple-double.

Steven Adams scored 16 points and Victor Oladipo added 15 for the Thunder, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Wilson Chandler scored 24 points and Will Barton added 21 for the Nuggets. Danilo Gallinari, Denver’s leading scorer for the season, finished with 15 points on 5-for-18 shooting.

It was Denver’s fifth consecutive loss, and the Nuggets allowed at least 120 points in all of them.