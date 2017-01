A Westover man is dead after being hit on Route 13 while driving his motorcycle. 63-year-old Kenneth Kunie was cut off by a Chrysler that failed to yield when he was trying to make a left turn from Route 413 onto 13. Kunie was thrown from the bike and hit a third car stopped at the intersection. He was taken to Peninsula Regional where he later died. The accident is still under investigation and charges are pending.