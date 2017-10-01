WGMD Fishing Report 10-1-17

Saturday morning saw a short break before small craft advisories went up in the ocean and bay. Several boats managed to get out, but all came back early.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said boats that were able to get out early in the morning caught triggerfish, tog and blues from the bay. They all came in early once the northwest wind picked up.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Chris said the Indian Giver ran out to the canyons on Friday afternoon and came back on Saturday morning. They were able to box 35 dolphin and a couple of tuna during the trip. Two more boats left on Saturday and we will have a report on them on Monday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the beach and the inlet continue to produce lots of small bluefish. They did see a few larger ones on Saturday with some measuring almost a foot long.

Dave at Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said small blues were the catch of the day.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.