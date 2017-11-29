WGMD Fishing Report 11-29-17

Tuesday saw beautiful weather and some excellent fishing.

Tony at Lewes Harbour Marina was cleaning a big pile of sea bass caught off the Katydid over ocean structure. The party also had a big flounder. There was one boat trying to find the first rockfish, but they had not returned when I was there.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said big hickory shad showed up at the inlet along with a couple of park rangers who wrote several tickets for keeping over the ten fish limit.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they wrote a citation for an 18.2-pound tog caught by Captain Jon Azato on the No Limit. A 14.7-pound tog was caught on the same trip, but they didn’t have the angler’s name. The Spectacle came in with a good number of sea bass. Another private boat had 11 tog.

Still no sign of rockfish in Delaware waters, but the surf and the ocean inside three miles is producing limit catches along the New Jersey Coast. The weather for the rest of the week and into the weekend looks good so let’s hope these fish move down our way.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.