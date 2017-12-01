WGMD Fishing Report 11-30-17

Wednesday was another beautiful day and fish were caught out of the ocean and bay.

Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had another successful tog trip returning with fish to 14.5 pounds. That bruiser was caught by Dan McGeady. The Pirate King also got out and came back with tog to 8.5 pounds. This citation winner was taken by Jack Stader. Unfortunately, no one has yet found rockfish in the ocean.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, Clark told us rockfish were caught from the inlet and while some measured 25 inches, none topped the 28-inch minimum size required for a keeper. White bucktails and swim shads provided most of the action. Very little catching taking place along the beach. Some surfcasters are soaking fresh spot and bunker, but other than spiny dogs, there have been no takers.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said none of the boats in the Indian River Marina made it out. The only fish they saw was a tog caught from the rocks at the inlet. If we are going to get a run of rockfish, it should be soon.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.