WGMD Fishing Report 12-1-17

Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid came in with 39 tog to six pounds caught over ocean structure.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was a limit catch of tog on the charter boat Fish Whisperer. The largest fish of the day weighed over ten pounds. A private boat returned with eight tog. The weather looks good for the weekend so if you have the time you might want to consider going on a tog charter.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said rockfish to 25 inches were caught out of the inlet on bucktails, white swim shads or spoons. Still no ocean run rock anywhere from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island. A good friend of mine caught quite a few stripers trolling and jigging out of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The annual run of huge rockfish is going on out of Cape Charles, Virginia. These fish are in the bay about five miles south of Cape Charles along the channel edge. Drifting live eels is the primary technique.

