WGMD Fishing Report 12-2-17

The tog and sea bass got a break on Friday as none of the boats from Lewes Harbour or Indian River Marina left the dock. Trailer boats may have sailed, but if so I didn’t hear from any of them.

The weekend is looking good with light winds and relatively small seas. My first choice would be tog fishing in Delaware Bay. The Inner and Outer walls have been giving up tog on a regular basis even through most of these fish are under the 16-inch minimum size. Pick up a supply of sand fleas and green crabs then toggle off the walls. I doubt if you will catch a boat limit, but you should take home a few fish for dinner.

Another good choice would be the Indian River Inlet Jetty. You don’t need a boat, just pull up a chair or sit right on the rocks and soak some sand fleas or green crabs. Here too there will be many more shorts than keepers, but you can’t beat it for the money and convenience.

Then there is the surf. Sooner or later those big stripers in New Jersey will get tired of paying those high taxes and head for Delaware. Saturday could be that day.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.