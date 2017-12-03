WGMD Fishing Report 12-3-17

Saturday saw good weather with the first sea-run striper of the fall caught at Brown Shoal. Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina said the boat Playground was pulling MOJOs when Joe Chomo hooked up with a 35.5-pound rockfish. I expect this report will encourage more anglers to go out on Sunday and Monday when the weather is going to be perfect for striper fishing. Julie also checked in a 30-inch rock caught from the beach. The angler did not want to give his name or where he caught his fish. I hate to pop his bubble, but there are no secret spots you can burn along the Delaware shoreline. The Katydid came in with a mixed bag of sea bass, tog and flounder.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was dogfish along the beach and a very slow pick of tog at the inlet.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us a 12-pound rockfish was caught out of the inlet. The boats that went out to the ocean described the action as a slow pick for sea bass and tog. Two big blues weighing 10 and 7 pounds were caught at the Del-Jersey-Land Reef.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.