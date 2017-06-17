WGMD Fishing Report 6-17-17

On Friday inshore fishing was really poor. Bert Adams at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the seas on the inshore grounds were nasty and close together and the boats had no drift at all.

Offshore fishing was pretty good. The Restless Lady with Captain Todd Kurtz out of Ocean City brought in a 564-pound mako shark that was hooked at 3:30 AM in 700 fathoms at the Poorman’s Canyon. The big fish ate a skipjack tuna and was brought to the boat in less than an hour.

The Fish Whistle out of Indian River released the first white marlin of the season. The fish was caught in the South Poorman’s Canyon and won $5,000 from the Ocean City Marlin Club.

Bert said he saw some nice bluefin come in from the Poorman’s Canyon and some yellowfin taken out of the Washington Canyon. If you have plans to fish for tuna you will need a HMS permit and you should study the tuna regulations.

The rest of the weekend looks fishable in the morning, but plan to be back by early afternoon.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.