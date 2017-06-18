WGMD Fishing Report 6-18-17

Saturday saw boats steaming to the Poorman’s Canyon where bluefin, yellowfin and bigeye tuna were caught. If you plant to fish offshore make sure you know the difference between all three species since failure to comply with the regulations is a federal offense.

Inshore fishing improved as the Old Grounds produced flounder and sea bass. Lewes Harbour Marina saw several nice flounder from there and the Kattydid had an excellent catch of sea bass and flounder, although I don’t believe they fished the Old Grounds. Jigging with a bucktail heavy enough to keep in touch with the bottom and placing a teaser above the jig has proven better for catching flounder than just dragging a bait across the bottom.

The lower Delaware Bay has seen a decent number of kings with a few blowfish and blues mixed in the catch. Any of the bay reef sites should hold these fish plus the occasional flounder.

Pond fishing remains good for bass, crappie and pickerel. Jigs, Senkos, crankbaits and Scum Frogs have all worked.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.