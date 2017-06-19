WGMD Fishing Report 6-19-17

Sunday was hot and windy so most open-water boats remained at the dock.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they recorded a 7.01-pound citation flounder caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal by Luke Stum. Matt Purnell had a 5.69-pound flounder off of ocean structure on a strip of squid.

The same shop also saw a 135-pound mako shark caught at the Hot Dog from the FOMO by Nick Campbell and captained by Len Karpen.

The best sea bass action has been 30 miles off shore and that is where the Fish Whistle went on Saturday to catch some impressive fish.

The Fish Whistle out of Indian River had the first while marlin by a member of the Ocean City Marlin Club and won $5,000 from that organization. On Saturday, the Reel Buster with Captain Dave Taylor caught the first white marlin out of Ocean City while fishing in 70 fathoms inside the Poorman’s. That fish was worth $11,000 from the city and other sponsors.

A few kings were caught from the surf and pier.

