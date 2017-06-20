WGMD Fishing Report 6-20-17

Monday was worse than Sunday with southwest winds to 30 knots and small craft advisories flying. Tuesday morning doesn’t look too good either as the advisories will still be up until the afternoon.

A southwest wind has a tendency to blow the warm surface water away from the shore and allow the cold bottom water to move in. This is why swimmers encounter cold water temperatures during the hottest days of the summer. It can be quite a shock to your system to encounter 50 degree water when the air temperature is hovering over 90 degrees.

Fish also feel the cold water and usually move further out to sea. The effect of the southwest wind becomes less important the further east you go.

Offshore fishing has been very good at the Poorman’s Canyon where a 10 degree temperature break was found. Two or three days of hard winds can cause the two bodies of water to blend and there goes the break, the bait and the tuna.

It will take a day or two before the seas settle down and the fishing returns to normal.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.