WGMD Fishing Report 6-21-17

Tuesday saw better weather although there was a small craft advisory for big seas in the ocean during the morning.

Delaware Bay is seeing some action on trout and kingfish. Head boats from Lewes and Bowers Beach are picking at these fish plus the occasional flounder. Dan’s Tackle said a few larger trout have been caught at the Mohawk and 14-Foot Light and last week we saw two large trout taken from the Outer Wall at night.

Bert at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the weather has made fishing in the ocean difficult. His half-day head boat was out on Tuesday morning, but found a slow pick of flounder between B and A buoys. One charter boat fished the inlet and had one keeper flounder for their trouble.

When I spoke with Lighthouse View Tackle on the Cape Henlopen Fishing Pier they said some short flounder had been caught on jigs baited with minnows. Bloodworms accounted for a few spot.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle said flounder fishing in the Back Bays remains very slow. No sign of croaker so far.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.