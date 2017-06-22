WGMD Fishing Report 6-22-17

Wednesday was another rough one in the ocean and not exactly calm in the bay.

According to Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina the head boats out of Angler’s Dock had keeper trout and kingfish. The Katydid brought in some flounder and sea bass and I suspect the crew was happy to see land.

At the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park the report was no keeper flounder, trout or kings. Fishing here has been very slow over the past week or so.

Clark at Old Inlet said a few kings were caught from the beach on bloodworms. There are a few folks who target sandbar sharks from the surf and they are having pretty good luck. Sandbars are a threatened species and cannot be removed from the water. Sooner or later someone is going to get bit and it won’t be the sharks fault.

Bert at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the rough seas kept the head boats fishing close to the beach and for the most part they came up empty. They fished from Site 9 all the way down to the Pipeline in Bethany and the wreck in Fenwick Island without result.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.