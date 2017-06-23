WGMD Fishing Report 6-23-17

Three of us, Larry Weldin, Mike Pizzolatto and I cleared Indian River Inlet around 7:30 AM on Thursday and had our lines in at the Old Grounds around 8:20. I would describe the action as a slow pick of short sea bass with a couple of short flounder. We headed in around 3:00PM with exactly one keeper sea bass in the box. Squid was the most productive bait and we had to use eight ounces to maintain contact with the bottom due to the strong new moon current.

As a warning, do not mistake the small dog sharks out there as smooth dogs. I made that mistake and had a very small spiny dog shark lay my thumb open.

The offshore boats got back out on Thursday and found yellowfin tuna in the Baltimore and Poorman’s canyons. Trolling is still the best technique and there are more shorts than keepers.

A couple of keeper flounder were caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal and from the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park. Kings and trout are still available from the lower bay reef sites on bloodworms.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.