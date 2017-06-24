WGMD Fishing Report 6-24-17

The weather went south real quick on Friday with rain and wind in the morning and just wind in the afternoon. Unfortunately, Saturday doesn’t look much better.

Tony at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Kattydid had to turn around and come back to the dock after encountering rough seas. The Grizzly was trying to reach the offshore grounds and had to return to port.

Down at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the story was the same. The Judy V tried to fish their morning trip, but ran into rain and wind. The afternoon trip was cancelled.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, they are still seeing the occasional keeper rockfish caught on drifted sand fleas during night tides. If you don’t mind losing some sleep this may be your best shot at putting a fish in the box. Kings have been caught from the beach on bloodworms.

The fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park is in the summer doldrums. Just a few short flounder and small spot so far this week.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report