WGMD Fishing Report 6-25-17

OK folks, this is Sunday and fishing was poor again on Saturday due to the high winds and seas. I do believe God will forgive you for missing church today since it is the first decent weather day we have had on a weekend in a long time. After all, He is the one who created all that wind and rain so there has to be a little give and take. Get out on the water somewhere and fish for something. If I don’t start getting some good reports to pass on I will have to fill up this time by singing and believe me, you don’t want that.

The head boats out of Angler’s Dock in Lewes were able to fish the bay on Saturday and came back with some kings and blowfish. This could be the best bet for your Sunday excursion. Head boats will also run from Bowers and Indian River.

Those without boats will do well to fish the pier at Cape Henlopen State Park. Soak some bloodworms and you may end up with a few kings and spot for dinner.

Crabbing has been good in the Back Bays and Broadkill River.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report