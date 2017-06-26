WGMD Fishing Report 6-26-17

At least some of you took my advice and went fishing on Sunday and while the catches were not spectacular, at least fish were caught.

The head boats out of Angler’s Dock in Lewes and the charter boat Fish Hawk ran up the bay to Site 8 where they found kingfish willing to eat bloodworms. According to Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina the Katydid fished ocean structure for a catch of a dozen flounder and a 4.23-pound sea bass.

My Facebook friend Suzanne Martin caught at least one nice king from the beach on a bloodworm. She and her friends fish the surf hard every weekend and it is nice to see them rewarded.

Down at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Bert told us the head boats had a mixed catch of flounder and sea bass with 12 keeper flounder on the Captain Bob. They run to the Old Grounds and the coral patches near B Buoy.

As far as I know no one fished offshore on Sunday.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report