WGMD Fishing Report 6-27-17

Monday was another beautiful weather day and the fish responded by biting from the canyons to the bay.

I received a few late offshore Sunday reports on Monday morning. The Baltimore and Poorman’s canyons produced a fair number of yellowfin tuna. One report claimed there were so many boats offshore that finding the fish became a problem. The number of fish per boat was down from earlier in the week, but most had at least two or three 40 to 60-pound tuna.

I did get a report of one yellowfin caught at the Elephant Trunk so maybe the inshore lumps will begin to produce. It is past time for the tuna to show up here.

The Old Grounds continued to give up sea bass and flounder. I have heard that a Gulp! and minnow combination has been very productive.

Flounder were caught from the Back Bays and the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal as well as Indian River Inlet. These locations seem to be improving.

Kings are still at Site 8 in the bay. Bloodworms have been the best bait here.

