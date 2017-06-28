WGMD Fishing Report 6-28-17

The best fishing right now is in the canyons. Yellowfin tuna have been caught from the Baltimore to the Washington and a few big makos have also been landed.

Bert at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Captain Ike ran an overnight trip to the Poorman’s and returned with a 396-pound mako. He also had some yellowfin tuna.

Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Surface Tension with Captain Keith Beebe ran to the Poorman’s and caught two tuna weighing 47 and 39 pounds for his party. Captain Pete Haines on the Top Fin has been catching and releasing large sandbar and sand tiger sharks close to shore for his customers. These are half-day trips and seeing these big toothy critters up close and personal is quite a thrill.

The head boat Pirate King with Captain Don Churchill continues to catch kings, blowfish and trout out of the bay.

The pier at Cape Henlopen State Park has not seen many keeper flounder although they have released a lot of shorts.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report