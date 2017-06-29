WGMD Fishing Report 6-29-17

The good tuna bite continued in the canyons on Wednesday. There were a few yellowfins caught at the Hot Dog so action on the inshore lumps is also heating up.

The No Quarter had ten yellowfins on ballyhoo at the Washington Canyon. Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina also reported that the Bimini Twist had four yellowfins and released a white marlin northeast of the Baltimore Canyon.

The Katydid fished inshore and brought in some flounder. I also had a report from a private boat that caught more than 30 keeper sea bass at the Del-Jersey-Land Reef.

Bert at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the head boats had several keeper flounder. He also said the offshore boats were still out late in the afternoon.

Larry Weldin and I fished the bay and the Broadkill River in my 16-foot tin boat. I wanted to hit Reef Site 10, but the seas were too rough. We did fish from the Ferry Wall, to the Outer Wall to the Broadkill River with bloodworms and minnows and caught one oyster toad.

