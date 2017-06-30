WGMD Fishing Report 6-30-17

Thursday brought another good report from the canyons. The boats that fished overnight had as many as 12 yellowfin between 45 and 60 pounds while the day boats scored five or six of the same size fish. Bert at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em gave us that report and also said he is seeing a few more flounder caught out of the Inlet. The Miss Ene III had a good catch of triggerfish off of an inshore wreck. The head boats caught a mix of sea bass and flounder.

Tony at Lewes Harbour Marina took a busman’s holiday and went fishing on the FOMO. They worked the Baltimore Canyon and returned with a 145-pound mako.

The fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park is pretty slow according to Lighthouse View Bait and Tackle. Surf fishing is equally slow, but the occasional kingfish can break the monotony.

There is a small craft advisory for Friday, but conditions will improve as we get close to the 4th of July. No question the best fishing is offshore, but there will be a few flounder around the Inlet and reef sites.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report