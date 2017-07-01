WGMD Fishing Report 7-1-17

Friday saw small craft advisories flying in the bay and the ocean. As a result most boats stayed in port and those who went out soon came back. Saturday looks a little better, but still a hard southwest wind will rile and dirty the inshore water. This wind also causes a drop in water temperature close to the beach.

On the plus side, Tony at Lewes Harbour Marina reported a four-pound, 11-ounce flounder caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. That was the only fish I heard of on Friday.

When the seas settle down there should be some tuna in the canyons plus a few dolphin and marlin. After a blow the water tends to change so it may take a little time to find the temperature breaks.

I don’t foresee much improvement in the flounder fishing over the inshore reef sites or the Old Grounds. The water is still cold for early July and even the best of the flounder fishermen are having trouble putting a catch together. The Canal may be the best bet on Saturday. At least it won’t be too rough.

Surf fishermen are well advised to carry lots of DEET

