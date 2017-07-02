WGMD Fishing Report 7-2-17

Saturday saw more small craft advisories and fishing in the open waters of the bay and ocean suffered accordingly. Bert at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the head boats were able to pick up a few flounder and sea bass, but the offshore boats stayed in port. They have also seen some big blues caught at the Hot Dog.

Clark at Old Inlet told us there were kings caught at Three Rs Road on bloodworms in spite of cold, dirty water. He also said the inlet produced short rockfish on sand fleas after dark. The good news is the same sand fleas also produced triggerfish, black and red drum during the day. A few keeper flounder have been caught from the jetty on drifted minnows and bucktails.

Bill at Lewes Harbour Marina told us they saw a few more flounder caught out of the Canal. He said customers have been buying flats of butterfish to chum the inshore lumps once the wind calms down.

The weather looks better for Sunday and really settles down on Monday and Tuesday. Your best chance of catching a fish will be the canyons followed by the inshore lumps and then the inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report