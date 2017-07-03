WGMD Fishing Report 7-3-17

Sunday saw much better weather, but inshore fishing was still slow. The offshore boats were still out when I called for reports.

There was a slow pick of kings, trout and blowfish over bay structure on Sunday. Flounder were even rarer. If the weather remains calm and the water in the bay warms and clears better fishing should follow. Taylor at Lighthouse View Tackle did say they saw more croaker and spot caught on bloodworms plus some throwback flounder taken on minnows and Gulp! from the pier.

Bert at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said he saw keeper rockfish caught under the Inlet Bridge very early this morning. I suspect bucktails and sand fleas accounted for at least some of these fish.

Clark at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said kings have been caught from the beach at Three Rs Road. Bloodworms remain the best bet here. Dogfish and skates also enjoy munching on your bloodworms so take plenty.

Flounder continue to come out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. Minnows, squid and Gulp! have been the most effective baits.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report