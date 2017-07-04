WGMD Fishing Report 7-4-17

Monday was the day I have been waiting for. Light winds and calm seas so Larry Weldin and I could get out on the ocean. We headed out of Indian River to a wreck to the south where we planned to catch triggerfish. No triggers, just sea bass on our clam and bloodworm baits. When I switched to a Stingsilver I began catching larger sea bass and tog. We ended the day with six sea bass in the box and my Stingsilver accounted for six tog with the largest at 16.5 inches. The tog went back, but the sea bass came home.

I saw a photo from Lewes Harbour Marina of 12 flounder caught by the Walker brothers. Their Daddy would be proud.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said bottom fishing on the head boats was slow and the tuna bite in the canyons also slowed down. One boat that headed out for tuna ended up fishing for tilefish. It has been my experience that when the seas are flat the offshore bite is not as good as when it is a little rough. Of course, the ride out and back is better on a calm day.

HAPPY 4th of JULY!

