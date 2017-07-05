WGMD Fishing Report 7-5-17

Tuesday saw more good weather and some good news for those of us who must fish the waters close to shore. Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina told us Barry McNeil caught three keeper flounder out of the Canal which is one of the better reports we have had all year. Boats fishing in the bay caught kings and the occasional flounder. Julie did some fishing at reef Site 9 where she caught flounder as well. A slight correction to Monday’s report, the Walker brothers caught 11 flounder at the Old Grounds on bucktails.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Deanna told us flounder catches are a bit slow from the head boats. One of the charter boats came in with a 112-pound bluefin tuna, but she didn’t know where it was taken. Possibly due to heavy boat traffic, tuna catches were a bit more scattered from the Hot Dog on out to the deep. Some boats did very well while others did nothing. An early start or overnight trips seem to be the most productive.

Rockfish are still taken after dark on sand fleas or bucktails at Indian River Inlet. Surf fishing produces kings, skates and sharks.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report