WGMD Fishing Report 7-7-17

Thursday was not a good day for fishing. Ducks maybe, fishing, not so much.

We did get a late report from Lewes Harbour Marina that the Katydid had a limit of flounder for the Wednesday group. This is the first flounder limit I have heard of this year and bodes well for improved fishing at the Old Grounds. Only time will tell if this is a trend or a flash in the pan. The Kattydid managed to run an overnighter between Wednesday and Thursday returning with three yellowfin tuna.

On Wednesday evening I fished the Inlet by drifting sand fleas in the rocks on the north side between the bridge and the end of the sidewalk. Conditions were perfect with an incoming current, clean water and a setting sun. The catching however, was not that great. I had a couple on nibbles from very small fish and saw one three-pound bluefish caught and released by an angler using a white bucktail. There were less than a dozen people fishing the entire north side from the Coast Guard Station to the end of the jetty, which is an indication of how slow the fishing has been.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report