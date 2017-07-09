WGMD Fishing Report – 7-9-17

Saturday dawned bright and calm which may be the first weekend day to do so this year. Fishing was decent in a number of locations for various species.

Dave at Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park saw several keeper flounder caught including Steve’s five-pound, four-ounce beauty. Several triggerfish have been caught around the pilings of the pier on shrimp and clam. These fish will come to the surface on slack water, but otherwise they are tight to the bottom. Use small hooks.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina saw kings and a few flounder and trout caught over reef sites in the Bay. He said flounder and sea bass were brought in by boats working ocean structure.

We had some reports that tuna fishing has improved at the inshore lumps. The Hot Dog and Massey’s Canyon gave up bluefins while the offshore canyons held mostly yellowfins. So far, trolling remains the most productive technique.

Kings in the surf on bloodworms.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report