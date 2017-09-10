WGMD Fishing Report 9-10-17

Saturday was a perfect fall day on land, but a bit bumpy on the ocean

Fortunately, the Delaware Bay was fishable and boaters working the reef sites caught a mixed bag. Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said he saw croaker, triggerfish and a few kings on the cleaning table during the day. All of these fish came in from the bay.

At the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park, the report was blues to 12 inches plus short flounder and croaker. The best bait for the bluefish has been strips of mullet while bloodworms or clam will take the croaker. Jigging a live minnow along the pilings is the top technique for catching flounder.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle Eddie told us blues to 18 inches were caught out of the surf on fresh mullet. A few flounder have been taken from Indian River Inlet on live minnows or cut mullet.

Bert at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the head boats made it out to the ocean where they caught flounder and sea bass. A few keeper croaker helped fill patron’s coolers.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.