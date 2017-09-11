WGMD Fishing Report 9-11-17

Sunday was just too rough for boats to venture out into the ocean or bay.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina and Bert at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em both said no one made it out on Sunday. The wind did diminish in the afternoon so there is hope the boats can sail on Monday.

Dave at Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park did see a keeper flounder and a few croaker during high tide. The flounder was caught on a live minnow and the croaker took clam or bloodworms.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was small bluefish taken from the beach and Indian River Inlet. Cut mullet produced what action there was out of the surf while small metal lures did what damage was done at the inlet.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic told us he had a report from a customer that caught six keeper flounder at the Flat Top in the upper bay on squid and minnows. According to Dan’s Tackle Shop crabbing is good in the Broadkill River.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.