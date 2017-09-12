WGMD Fishing Report 9-12-17

Monday saw good weather and fish were caught in a number of locations.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid came back from the ocean with 17 flounder and 20 sea bass. The Pirate King fished the bay for a mixed bag of croaker, blues and trout.

One keeper flounder was caught from the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park according to Lighthouse View Tackle. A few small croaker and blues were also taken.

The morning trip on the Judy V out of Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em returned with some flounder and 12 keeper sea bass. Bert also saw blues to 12 inches caught out of the inlet.

At Old Inlet the report was blues from the inlet on incoming water. Metal lures and white bucktails caught most of these fish.

The Big Fish Tournament out of Ocean City was won by the Restless Lady with a 145-pound blue shark worth $61,935. Second place and $62,968 went to No Quarter for a 128-pound shark.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.