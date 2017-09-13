WGMD Fishing Report 9-13-17

Tuesday was a perfect day to go fishing with light winds and partly cloudy skies.

I went down to Indian River Inlet around 10:00 AM to catch the incoming tide. Fished until 2:00 PM and had a snapper bluefish on almost every cast. Used a light freshwater rod and a very small Stingsilver with the barb on the single hook crushed. Had a ball!

Stopped by Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em where the report was the morning trip on the Judy V produced plenty of short and a few keeper flounder. We also heard that a couple of boats went offshore and we will have their report on Wednesday.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle we heard from Butch that small blues are thick in the surf with some anglers catching two at a time on pieces of mullet.

At the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park they said one or two keeper flounder were caught on live minnows and some big spot were taken on bloodworms. Small croaker and, you guessed it, snapper blues were also caught during incoming tide.

The Katydid came in with some flounder. This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.