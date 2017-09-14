WGMD Fishing Report 9-14-17

Wednesday was a bit damp around the edges, but that didn’t change the fishing.

Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid came back with a fair number of flounder and sea bass caught over ocean structure. There are a few croaker and spot in the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

Dave at Lighthouse View Tackle told me on Monday and Tuesday anglers on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park caught good numbers of spot in the afternoon. On Wednesday that had not happened by 5:00 PM when I called. Small flounder, croaker and blues were taken.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Bert said the head boat got out on the morning trip and came in with a few croaker, flounder and sea bass. The boats that ran offshore on Tuesday caught white marlin, dolphin and wahoo, but no tuna.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said not much has changed. The surf and the inlet both hold lots of small bluefish. Cut mullet will take blues from the surf and small metal lures catch all the blues you want out of the inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.