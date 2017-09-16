WGMD Fishing Report 9-16-17

The sea conditions in the ocean were much better than predicted on Friday so Larry Weldin and I decided to fish the incoming tide at the Clammer Wreck and Reef Site 9. We marked so many fish on the bottom that I thought for sure we would be covered up with croakers. Such was not the case. We caught two 12-inch sea bass at the Clammer wreck and two spike trout at Site 9. All fish were taken on squid or minnows. We were the only boats fishing at either location.

I had a report of excellent sea bass fishing at the Del-Jersey-Land Reef on Thursday. Lots of shorts but more than enough fish in the 12.5 to 15-inch size to make a trip worthwhile.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said he saw flounder and sea bass come in from ocean structure. The Delaware Bay gave up some croakers.

At the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park the report was a couple more keeper flounder caught on minnows jigged along the pilings. Good-sized spot returned to the pier and were caught on bloodworms. Small croaker were caught along with the spot.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.