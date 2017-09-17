WGMD Fishing Report 9-17-17

Saturday was another beautiful day to be on the water.

Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina recorded two very nice fish. Neal Daugello caught a 76-pound wahoo while on the Reel Chaotic in the canyon. Closer to shore, John Mehlman pulled a 12.38-pound sheepshead off of Reef Site 8. Jolie also saw a variety of fish come in from the bay including croaker, triggerfish, flounder, kings and blues. The surf produced plenty of small blues.

The fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park saw keeper spot, but no keeper flounder on Saturday. Small croakers and blues were also in the mix.

The report from Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em was a good trip on the head boat Captain Bob. They fished ocean structure and came back with flounder, sea bass, croaker, triggerfish and trout. Indian River Inlet still holds an unbelievable number of small bluefish.

Not many boats fishing the deep out of Indian River while those that fish from Ocean City report marlin, dolphin and wahoo. If you go out in the ocean on Sunday be aware of the small craft warning for seas.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.

