WGMD Fishing Report 9-18-17

There was a small craft advisory for seas on Sunday so most boats stayed on shore.

At Lewes Harbour Marina Julie told us her Mom Debbie Viscuglia caught two 21-inch flounder at Buoy 19 in Indian River Bay on a combination of a live minnow and Nuclear Chicken Gulp!. On Saturday Bob Murphy had a 6.02-pound flounder while fishing on the Thelma Dale. He was using a squid strip and a strip of fresh fish together. Also on Saturday, Greg Bowman used a white bucktail with a chartreuse Gulp! to fool a 4.72-pound flounder while fishing from his kayak in the Canal.

We had a report from Smith Bait in Leipsic that flounder were caught on minnows from the beach at Bowers and at Miah Maull Shoal.

Henlopen Tackle checked in a 37-inch bluefish caught from the beach by Barney. No last name or location given.

Rick’s Tackle in Long Neck saw a 23-inch flounder caught at Site 10.

