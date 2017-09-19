WGMD Fishing Report 9-19-17

Mother Nature hung the No Fishing sign out on Monday and it looks like she won’t take it down until Saturday. Our friend Jose is going to keep the ocean and the bay too rough for boats to travel and make the surf a dangerous place to be.

One keeper trout was caught on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park. This is the one place where fishing will be possible for the remainder of the week.

Bert at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said none of the boats out of Indian River Marina could get out, but he did hear of snapper bluefish caught out on the inlet on small metal lures.

Unfortunately, the weather may not improve before the next hurricane arrives. There are two more storms churning around in the Atlantic Ocean and either one or both could affect Delaware by next week.

I know a lot of folks enjoy watching an angry ocean during a storm, but please be careful and don’t try standing in the wash. If you get knocked down the undertow can suck you out into deep water where you have a very small chance of survival.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.