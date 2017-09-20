WGMD Fishing Report 9-20-17

Tuesday was completely unfis

hable. Winds at the Delaware Lightship Buoy were gusting to 40 knots and seas were running over 14 feet. The ocean overwash at Indian River Inlet closed Route 1 and Indian River Bay flooded Fred Hudson Road in Ocean View and Route 5 in Oak Orchard. Fortunately, our friend Jose is moving north and east so everything will be improving until Maria decides what she wants to do.

The Delaware Surf Classic held out of Old Inlet Bait and Tackle is still on for this weekend. This contest draws folks from near and far to compete for cash and prizes.

The Delaware Mobile Surf Fishermen will hold their surf fishing tournament on October 8 and 9. Headquarters will be at the Officers Club on Cape Henlopen State Park where you can register on Friday October 7. This contest also awards cash and prizes for the highest scores. Scores are developed by measuring each fish and then adding those numbers up to determine a total. Both tournaments use this system of scoring.

With nine foot seas on Wednesday I don’t think we will see many boats heading out to the ocean.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.